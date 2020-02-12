300 child beggars taken into custody in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has taken 300 beggar children into its custody all over the province in a bid to root out child beggary. The CPWB launched a crackdown on beggar mafia in eight districts of the province. By now, the department has rescued 95 children in Lahore alone and all of them were beggars.
