close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Eight persons buried alive in building collapse

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: Three women and four children were among the eight people buried alive in a building collapse in the main bazaar near Kinwan Chowk Wednesday.

It was learnt that six shops were illegally built in the building by removing a pillar that resulted in its collapse. These shops were owned by Sh Nadeem. DPO Nadeem Abbas Bukhari and SP Investigation Sajjad Gujjar reached the spot and called Rescue 1122 and TMA staff. Eight bodies were recovered from the debris and five persons were rescued.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story