Wed Feb 12, 2020
Govt responsible for crises, says Ch Nisar

Murtaza Ali Shah
February 12, 2020

LONDON: Former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, who arrived here Tuesday night on a two-week visit for check-up, criticised Imran Khan’s government for the economic chaos and political instability in the country.

Upon his arrival at the Heathrow airport, Nisar spoke to the media and said he was in London for his three medical appointments. He said: “I am here for my own medical treatment. My trip is completely apolitical.” Nisar said: “Perhaps Pakistan faces more daunting challenges today than at anytime in the country’s history. It is irrelevant who comes and goes. Political instability and economic meltdown are Pakistan’s biggest issues at the moment. There’s a political theatre going on in the country and all parties need to sit together to find a solution. I don’t see any solution of these two in the foreseeable future. Media knows fully well what’s going on in the country.”

