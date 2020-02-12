CM Murad Ali Shah directs BoR to allocate 1,500 more acres for Dhabeji SEZ

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Board of Revenue (BoR) to give 1,500 more acres of land to the under-construction Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) – a CPEC priority project, which presently stretches over 1,530 acres.

The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to transfer the title of the land to the SEZ so that the development of infrastructure could be started. Murad said the Dhabeji SEZ would open new vistas of development and prosperity in Sindh by starting economic activities and creating a large number of employment opportunities for people.

“I have continuously struggled to achieve the approval of the Dhabeji SEZ and finally got it for the people of the province,” he said, while presiding over a meeting on matters related to the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone on Tuesday at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, BoR senior member Qazi Shahid Parvez, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Investment Secretary Najam Shah, Mines & Mineral Secretary Zulfiqar Shah, Works Secretary Imran Atta Soomro, Hyderabad Commissioner Abbas Baloch, public-private partnership unit DG Khalid Shaikh, Water Board managing director Asadullah Khan, and other officers.

Briefing the chief minister, the chief secretary said critical issues in this regard included the transfer of land, the construction of connecting roads, the provision of electricity, water and gas, the cancellation of mining leases issued there.

The meeting was told that 1,530 acres of land had been reserved for the economic zone. The chief minister directed the relevant officials to provide another 1,500 acres along with the reserved land so that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone could be established over an area of 3,000 acres.

Investment Secretary Najam Shah told the chief minister that international tenders for development of the Dhabeji SEZ had been invited and would be opened on April 20, 2020.

The secretary said a direct connectivity of the Dhabeji SEZ with the Port Qasim was required. He said the access to the Port Qasim was available from Dhabeji Creek side which was around a10 kilometre-long road. The chief minister approved the proposal and directed the relevant officials to start the preparation of PC-I for the project.

The meeting was also told that the Dhabeji SEZ needed 10 MGD water, therefore the chief minister directed the MD water board to prepare a scheme for establishing pumping station and provide water for the purpose.

The meeting was told that the Right of Way (ROW) may be given to the works and services department for construction of approaching roads to the SEZ. Once the connecting roads were developed other works of electricity and laying waters lines would be possible, the meeting was told. The chief minister directed the BoR to hand over the ROW to the works and services department so that it could start construction of approaching roads.