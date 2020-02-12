close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
February 12, 2020

Kiln workers rally on 14th

February 12, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kiln workers along with their children will take out a rally in support of their demands here on Feb 14. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor Union SG Muhammad Shabbir said kiln owners were not paying the wages to the kiln workers according to notification of Punjab govt.

