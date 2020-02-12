Hazara Police hold open forum through social media

PESHAWAR: The regional police officer Hazara held a ‘khuli katchehri’ through social media to receive calls and messages from the complainants. He also issued immediate directives to address the problems being faced by the people.

An official said that around 40,000 people were online during the ‘khuli katchehri’ while over 60 people made calls to acting RPO Hazara Javed Iqbal Wazir between 2pm to 4pm. Javed Iqbal is the District Police Officer of Abbottabad and has been given acting charge of RPO Hazara for the last few days.

The official said a federal minister from Haripur and an elected member from Kohistan were among those who called the RPO in connection with some issues related to the force. "We will hold such events regularly to provide relief to the public. Anyone can call and lodge a complaint with the DPO and RPO who will issue immediate instructions to the force to address the issue," said the acting RPO.