Efforts must be made to make KP financially self-sustainable: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Tuesday that the provincial government was undertaking efforts for the financial self-sustainability of the province.

An official handout said the chief minister was talking to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

They held detailed discussion about the provincial government’s development projects included in the CPEC. The chief minister said that numerous measures had been undertaken to attract investors, promote industrialisation and make the province a tourist hub.

He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was destined to become a centre for regional trade and commerce activities. The completion of Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Expressway, Swat Motorway Phase-II and Chakdara to Gilgit via Shandur route would help strengthen communication network in the province besides providing employment opportunities to the locals, he added.

The chief minister further stated that Shandur route would also be established as an alternate CPEC route. He stated that wheeling of electricity to local industries would attract investors by providing them with cheap electricity thereby increasing the revenue generation of the province.

He clarified that the inclusion of Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal Project in CPEC was a landmark achievement of the provincial government which would help in poverty alleviation of the southern districts of the province.

Similarly, completion of Gomal Zam dam would eradicate poverty pockets by boosting agriculture productivity in the southern region, he added.

Mahmood Khan reiterated that through provision of conducive environment to investors and industries, the provincial government would be able to exploit and reap benefits from the tremendous mines and minerals potential in the province particularly in the merged districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed all departments to formulate effective communication strategy to inform the public about the initiatives and projects of the provincial government to enable them to benefit from these schemes.

According to an official handout, he said this while chairing a meeting of all administrative secretaries committee at the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.