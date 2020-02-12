close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
SAT
Sabz Ali Tareen
February 12, 2020

Aftab Sherpao demands fresh polls

National

CHARSADDA: Demanding the holding of a free and fair election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Tuesday that controlled democracy had been imposed on the country. “The selected ones can't take the place of the truly elected leadership. Therefore, a free and fair election should be held to give the people the chance to elect their true leaders,” he said. “Replicas cannot take place of originals as controlled democracy cannot take place of real democracy, and selected cannot take place of elected. Kaptan cannot take place of politicians that's why we demand fresh election,” he elaborated.

He expressed these views while addressing a well-attended gathering at Sherpao village here to mark the 45th death anniversary of his elder brother Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao.

A large number of QWP workers wearing party caps and holding party flags were present on the occasion. They also chanted slogans eulogising the services of the martyred leader.

