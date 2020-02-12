Wait till next elections, Chaudhry Sarwar tells Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE: Advising Maulana Fazlur Rehman to wait until next general elections, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Maulana should go to people and let the people decide about him in next polls. He expressed these views while talking to media and addressing a ceremony for launch of a book “Fighting Shadows” written by Maj-Gen (R) Samraiz Salik at Governor House here Tuesday.

Lt-Gen (R) Shafaat Shah, ex-MNA Rasheed Godil, MPA Saadia Sohail Rana and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Opposition should not stage a protest and let the government deliver as in the given circumstances Pakistan cannot afford any sit-in or protest.

There is not one but many mafias in the country; however, those responsible for price hike and wheat flour crisis cannot escape punishment, he said, adding that the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army against terrorism had no such precedence in the world.

The governor said that terrorism and extremism were the biggest hurdle to development and peace of any country. He said that Pakistan has one of the best armies of the world, which rendered thousands of sacrifices and established peace in the country by defeating terrorism and extremism. Today, he said, Pakistan has become a safest country where foreign cricket teams and big investors are coming in.

“International tourism journals are terming Pakistan the number one and most secure country for tourism. In-Sha-Allah, together we all will strengthen Pakistan and defeat enemies of the motherland” said the governor.

Moreover, talking to media, the governor said that the government still had three and half years to govern; therefore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman instead of staging a protest should wait for next general election.

Fazlur Rehman had also staged a sit-in earlier and now he should let the government work because at present, country is faced with many challenges than ever before for which unity and solidarity is needed to do away with them. When there will be general election, Maulana should go to people then its people’s will what they decide and we will accept it. But now we have five-year mandate to govern, and at present, country needs stability and cannot afford any sort of protest or sit-in. Maulana had also staged a protest earlier and he is respectable to us. The government will work out a strategy regarding Fazlur Rehman’s protest but after assessing the situation.

To a question, Sarwar said there are not the one but many mafias in the country but those responsible for price hike and flour crisis cannot escape punishment. All the mafias will be foiled in every nook and corner of the country.

Despite having faced with many challenges, we under the leadership of Imran Khan are advancing further successfully. Though protest is right of the opposition but everyone must take care of interests of the country and the nation.

On this occasion, Maj-Gen (R) Samraiz Salik said that his book depicts chronicles of Pakistan Army’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism. The book, he said, also explains that how war against terrorism started and how we achieved successes in it? Pakistan has won the war against terrorism within a short span of 15 years, which is an example for the world. The earnings through sale of this book will be deposited to the Pakistan Army’s welfare fund for families of martyrs.