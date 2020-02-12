Balochistan, Islamabad excel in Blind Cricket

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Balochistan and Islamabad won their ties on day- 2 of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League on Tuesday. Balochistan beat KP by six wickets. SScorres: KP 371 all out (Tahir Ali 85,Muhammad Akram’s 49, Matiuallh 47,Badar Munir 3/80, Shafiullah 2/102). Balochistan 372 for 4(Badar Munir 121, Safiuallah 104, Ayub Khan 42*). In the other match Islamabad defeated Punjab by four wickets at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground. SScorres: Punjab 347 (Moeen Aslam 130, Mohsin Khan 45, Muhammad Safdar 4/37). Islamabad 348/6 in 34.3 overs (Muhammad Rashid 120,Muhammad Ayyaz 38, Safdar 34, Anees Javed 45*).