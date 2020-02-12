Balochistan, Islamabad excel in Blind Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Balochistan and Islamabad won their ties on day- 2 of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League on Tuesday. Balochistan beat KP by six wickets. SScorres: KP 371 all out (Tahir Ali 85,Muhammad Akram’s 49, Matiuallh 47,Badar Munir 3/80, Shafiullah 2/102). Balochistan 372 for 4(Badar Munir 121, Safiuallah 104, Ayub Khan 42*). In the other match Islamabad defeated Punjab by four wickets at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground. SScorres: Punjab 347 (Moeen Aslam 130, Mohsin Khan 45, Muhammad Safdar 4/37). Islamabad 348/6 in 34.3 overs (Muhammad Rashid 120,Muhammad Ayyaz 38, Safdar 34, Anees Javed 45*).
Our correspondent
LAHORE: Balochistan and Islamabad won their ties on day- 2 of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League on Tuesday. Balochistan beat KP by six wickets. SScorres: KP 371 all out (Tahir Ali 85,Muhammad Akram’s 49, Matiuallh 47,Badar Munir 3/80, Shafiullah 2/102). Balochistan 372 for 4(Badar Munir 121, Safiuallah 104, Ayub Khan 42*). In the other match Islamabad defeated Punjab by four wickets at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground. SScorres: Punjab 347 (Moeen Aslam 130, Mohsin Khan 45, Muhammad Safdar 4/37). Islamabad 348/6 in 34.3 overs (Muhammad Rashid 120,Muhammad Ayyaz 38, Safdar 34, Anees Javed 45*).