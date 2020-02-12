close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 12, 2020

Balochistan, Islamabad excel in Blind Cricket

Sports

 
February 12, 2020

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Balochistan and Islamabad won their ties on day- 2 of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League on Tuesday. Balochistan beat KP by six wickets. SScorres: KP 371 all out (Tahir Ali 85,Muhammad Akram’s 49, Matiuallh 47,Badar Munir 3/80, Shafiullah 2/102). Balochistan 372 for 4(Badar Munir 121, Safiuallah 104, Ayub Khan 42*). In the other match Islamabad defeated Punjab by four wickets at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground. SScorres: Punjab 347 (Moeen Aslam 130, Mohsin Khan 45, Muhammad Safdar 4/37). Islamabad 348/6 in 34.3 overs (Muhammad Rashid 120,Muhammad Ayyaz 38, Safdar 34, Anees Javed 45*).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports