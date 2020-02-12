Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlincoach after 10 weeks

BERLIN: Jurgen Klinsmann shocked Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Tuesday by stepping down as coach just 10 weeks after taking the reins at the ambitious capital club.

The 1990 World Cup winner announced his surprise decision in a post on his Facebook page, three days after Hertha slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Mainz which left them just six points above the drop zone.

“After long consideration, I have decided to give up my position as head coach and return to my original, long-term role on the club board,” wrote the 55-year-old.

“I am convinced that Hertha will stay up,” he added in a message addressed to the club’s fans, before suggesting that he felt a lack of trust from the club hierarchy. “In a relegation fight, unity, solidarity and concentration on the essentials are the most important things. If they are not guaranteed, I can’t reach my potential and live up to my responsibility as coach.”

Klinsmann’s decision is a hammer blow to Hertha, who had looked to him to guide them away from relegation and towards the Champions League places. “We were very surprised by what happened this morning. There were no previous indications of this decision,” said sporting director Michael Preetz.