Pak shooters rise in ASF rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters slightly improved their Asian rankings for February. According to the rankings released by Asian Shooting Confederation (ASF), Ghulam Mustafa Bashir retained his 7th position in 25-metre Rapid Fire pistol event.

But Khaleel Akhtar moved to 10th spot from 11th. Gulfam Joseph moved to 14 from 15 and Idrees Rasheed jumped to 54 from 60 in 10-metre Air Pistol event. In 10-metre Air Rifle for men, Zeeshan-ul-Farid moved to 69 from 70, while Abbas Hasan jumped to 102 from 108.

In skeet, Usman Chand moved to 22 from 23 while Usman Ahmad retained the 49th spot. In trap, Farrukh Nadeem moved to 28th spot from 29th, Usman Sadiq moved to 30th place from 31st, while Aamer Iqbal moved to 43 from 44.