PTF decides to enforce age eligibility criteria strictly

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced strictly enforcing age eligibility criteria in the national junior circuit this year. PTF has issued an advisory about the review of age categories for national ranking junior events.

“PTF Tournaments Advisory should be followed strictly, especially the age eligibility criteria. It has been observed that although upper age limits are observed, lower age eligibility guidelines are sometimes overlooked,” stated PTF’s notification.

The federation stated that these rules shall supersede all previous advisories on the subject and come into effect from January 14 until further notification. According to PTF’s age eligibility guidelines for 2020, the players eligible for under-18 events are those born between January 1, 2002, and December 31, 2007.

For under-16 category, the players born between January 1, 2004, and December 31, 2007, will be eligible.

For under-14, players born between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2009, are eligible.

For under-12 and under-10 categories, players born before December 31, 2010, are eligible.

Moreover, ITF Age Eligibility restrictions are to be applied strictly in all junior age groups.

PTF also made the doubles events mandatory in all age groups and in order to increase participation the under-12 and under-10 events will have mixed draws.