Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

PCB announces schedule for MCC side’s tour

Sports

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour of Pakistan, which runs from February 13-19.

The MCC will open the week-long tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after its arrival on February 13.

After the opening match, the visitors will move to Aitchison College where they will play Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over fixture on February 16. The MCC side will then meet Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on February 17 and 19.

