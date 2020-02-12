Cairo’s green lung razed for roads

CAIRO: In the traffic-choked megacity of Cairo, the historic Heliopolis district has long stood out for its leafy boulevards, but now construction crews are cutting new highways through it and uprooting its century-old trees.

As Egypt announced on Tuesday its burgeoning population has passed the milestone of 100 million, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government is pushing on with building a colossal new capital in the desert.

And at least six new highways leading there cut right through Heliopolis, an upmarket district with tree-lined streets laid out in the early 1900s in the style of a mini-European metropolis. At least 390,000 square metres (96 acres) of green space -- or more than 50 football fields -- have been razed in the past four months, said activist group the Heliopolis Heritage Initiative (HHI).

One local writer decried what she graphically described as "the raping of a suburb ... with its guts spilling out" in a column shared widely online.

Since last August, the military’s engineering arm has been building highways worth about 7.5 billion pounds ($450 million) to link Cairo with the pharaonic new capital that is under construction about 45 kilometres (30 miles) to the east.

Known as the New Administrative Capital, it is set to boast skyscrapers, a new presidential palace, dozens of ministries and flats for tens of thousands of civil servants, with the aim of easing Cairo’s chronic overcrowding and air pollution.