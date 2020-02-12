Injury woe hits Wales’ Williams again

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARDIFF: Wales fly-half Owen Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Gloucester playmaker has had a miserable run with fitness problems, only returning in January after nine months out with a knee issue.
Williams—who can also play inside centre—injured his hamstring in the warm-up prior to Saturday’s 24-14 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.
He was in the squad as a back-up to first choice Dan Biggar but Jarrod Evans came in for him on the replacements bench and replaced Biggar when he went off due to a clash of heads.
