Injury woe hits Wales’ Williams again

CARDIFF: Wales fly-half Owen Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Gloucester playmaker has had a miserable run with fitness problems, only returning in January after nine months out with a knee issue.

Williams—who can also play inside centre—injured his hamstring in the warm-up prior to Saturday’s 24-14 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

He was in the squad as a back-up to first choice Dan Biggar but Jarrod Evans came in for him on the replacements bench and replaced Biggar when he went off due to a clash of heads.