Top FIFA, UEFA officials head to crisis-hit Greece

ATHENS/LAUSANNE: Senior officials from FIFA and UEFA are scheduled to visit Athens on February 25 to help resolve a crisis affecting Greek football, the government said on Tuesday

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice president Greg Clarke “are expected to contribute to the consolidation of the framework so that we can reshape Greek football,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government has been drawn into a dispute between two of the country’s top clubs, PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos Piraeus.

The Greek professional sports commission had previously recommended the relegation of current Super League champions PAOK over allegations of common ownership of fellow top-flight club Xanthi.

PAOK chief Ivan Savvidis was accused by Olympiakos of acquiring a stake in Xanthi through a family member, a claim which he denies. The Thessaloniki club have called the accusations a “setup” engineered by arch-rivals and current league leaders Olympiakos.

In an effort to calm PAOK tempers, Mitsotakis’ government amended a law which replaces relegation with points deduction as the punishment for multiple team ownership.

Under the amended law PAOK would be docked five to 10 points rather than automatically relegated. But the dispute is still rumbling on and Greek football authorities have yet to meet to discuss the issue, while any changes must be ratified by global body FIFA.

Separately, the world

football administrators on Tuesday unveiled plans to help players left in difficulty by clubs who fail to pay

their wages. Several recent reports have highlighted the gravity of the problem caused by clubs failing to pay their players, notably after shutting down.

The $16 million (14.6 million euro) fund agreed by players union FIFPRO and FIFA, world football’s governing body, will offer income support worth $11 million over the next three years with the rest set aside for retroactive protection from July 2015 and June 2020.

“More than 50 clubs in 20 countries have shut in the last five years, plunging hundreds of footballers into uncertainty and hardship,” said FIFPRO president Philippe Piat.

“This fund will provide valuable support to those players and families most in need.”

FIFA has bolstered its measures against so-called ‘successor clubs’ set up to replace debtor clubs with the prime aim of avoiding paying players their overdue wages.

“Many of these clubs have shut to avoid paying outstanding wages, immediately re-forming as so-called new clubs,” Piat said in a FIFA statement.

“FIFPRO has long campaigned against this unscrupulous practice and thanks FIFA for combating it in its Disciplinary Code.”