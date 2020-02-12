close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
A cruel joke

The nation was dumfounded by the initiation of the bill, later defeated, to raise the salaries of parliamentarians while the public is struggling under the heavy burden of inflation, low incomes, and unemployment. Given these issues this attempt to increase the salaries of parliamentarians was a cruel joke at the expense of the nation. Luckily, sense prevailed among those who opposed the bill.

Given the way our elections work, it is virtually impossible for a middle class or poor person to even think of contesting an election. The rich lawmakers instead of giving themselves a raise should surrender half of their pay for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

