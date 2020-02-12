close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Cleric of chaos

February 12, 2020

Since 2007 Lal Masjid has been in the news for one reason or another. Molana Abdul Aziz has again captured the mosque and reportedly set out new demands including his appointment as Khateeb and a plot for a seminary. Defying the government's writ in the capital is not understandable, especially when a lot of bloodshed had occurred here back in 2007.

Some strict laws need to be framed in order to avoid a repeat of such a pathetic situation. The message of love and tolerance is expected from prayer leaders sitting in the pulpit but when they take the reins of government in their hands, only chaos prevails.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

