Pakistanis in China

With the death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeding the 1000 mark, concerns about the Pakistani citizens there – both students and professionals – are being voiced with increasing intensity. According to reports, a Pakistani student doing his doctoral studies in Wuhan missed his father’s funeral at home in Pakistan. His full identity is protected for security reasons, but the tragedy in his life has once again highlighted the plight of our people there. There are more than a thousand Pakistani students in Hubei the province where Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, is located. The reports further say that India, Bangladesh and some other countries have evacuated their citizens from China. The government of Pakistan has, at least for the time being, put on hold any plans of evacuating Pakistani citizens from there. Understandably, the students have been making desperate attempts to be airlifted and sent back home.

Keeping in mind the magnitude of the problem there are a couple of points not to be missed. First, the government of Pakistan must make foolproof arrangements for detection, quarantine, and treatment of the victims of this virus. Medical experts have clarified that this virus is not airborne but can be transmitted by the droplets emanating from the infected people. That means that any contact with the victim or even with the surface which has received droplets from the infected can transmit the disease. That requires highly protective gear to be used by anyone who comes into contact with the victims. That is the reason that other countries have first ascertained that the people who are being evacuated have not been already infected with the virus. Because transporting any infected individual means contact with airline staff, immigration officials, drivers, and other provisional service managers and deliverers. This calls for complete preparedness before an infected person is brought back home.

Moreover, all measures need to be taken in China so that our young and old people alike feel that they are not being left alone. It is good that according to reports, both Chinese and Pakistani official are in mutual agreement on how to proceed in this matter. Once our citizens have been declared safe to travel, they must be kept in quarantine for at least two weeks as required by the medical protocol dealing with this disease. China is well equipped, but the conditions of health facilities in Pakistan have always left something to be desired. In this particular case, all precautions must be taken.