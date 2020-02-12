close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

Ultra-rare snowfall in Baghdad

World

AFP
February 12, 2020

BAGHDAD: Residents of Baghdad rushed to have snowball fights or take photographs on Tuesday as the Iraqi capital woke carpeted in white by only its second snowfall in a century.

The last recorded snowfall in the city was in 2008, but it was a quick and mostly slushy affair—and prior to that, it had been a century since Baghdad saw any flakes.

