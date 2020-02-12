Ultra-rare snowfall in Baghdad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: Residents of Baghdad rushed to have snowball fights or take photographs on Tuesday as the Iraqi capital woke carpeted in white by only its second snowfall in a century.
The last recorded snowfall in the city was in 2008, but it was a quick and mostly slushy affair—and prior to that, it had been a century since Baghdad saw any flakes.
