Air Italy to cease operations

ROME: Regional carrier Air Italy has said it will cease operations and liquidate after shareholders decided against further investments to keep it afloat.

The move came after the airline, formerly called Meridiana, was relaunched two years ago with a 51 per cent stake controlled by Alisarda, the Aga Khan’s Sardinia-based holding company, and 49 per cent by Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that it would have been willing to continue its support of the airline “but this would have only been possible with the commitment of all shareholders”.

Italy’s transport minister Paola De Micheli said “the decision to liquidate a company of such a size without informing the government first and without seriously evaluating other alternatives is unacceptable”.

Unions put the number of jobs at the airline at 1,200. The company operated on some 30 domestic, European and transatlantic routes.

Air Italy said all flights until February 25 would be operated by other carriers as previously scheduled, while passengers with flights after that date would be rebooked on other airlines or refunded.