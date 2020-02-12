UN chief to attend Islamabad moot on Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to arrive in Islamabad on February 16 and attend an international conference organised by Pakistan on Afghan refugees, the Foreign Office confirmed on Monday.

Guterres is going to deliver a keynote address at the event titled: “40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan — A New Partnership for Solidarity”, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The conference is being held in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on February 17-18.

According to the statement, the UN secretary general will also call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, besides meeting Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistani parliamentarians. During the meetings, the Pakistani leaders will share with Guterres their perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Office perceives the UN secretary general’s participation in the conference as a recognition of Pakistan’s exemplary compassion, generosity and resolve in hosting Afghan refugees for the past four decades and the country’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. During his four-day visit, Guterres will pay a visit to Lahore and he will also travel to the holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb, the statement read.