Cabinet okays Rs10bn relief package

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has given approval to a subsidy of Rs2 billion per month for a period of five months to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for provision of edible items of daily use to the people at affordable rates.

The federal cabinet met in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Giving a briefing to the media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this package will help ensure availability of flour, sugar, rice and pulses among other edible items at USC outlets at reasonable rates.

According to the relief package, the government would provide Rs2 billion per month to the USC for the next five months to provide subsidy on wheat, sugar, rice, grains and edible ghee. A 20 kg pack of flour would be provided at Rs800, sugar Rs70, and edible ghee Rs175, she said, adding 15 to 20 per cent prices of rice and grains would be reduced.

With the support of the USC, 2,000 Youth Stores would be opened across the country, the special assistant said and added these stores would open under the umbrella of Kamyab Jawan Youth Programme. This initiative of the government would provide direct employment to 400,000 youth whereas indirectly 800,000 people would be beneficiary, she said.

Dr Awan said the USC will also issue ration cards before the holy month of Ramadan which would provide a discount of 25-30 per cent on essential items. She said the government will also devise a strategy to keep a check on prices of essential edible items.

The special assistant said the government’s economic team, Ministry of Commerce and other institutions, including USC, gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister. The cabinet gave approval to lift ban on import of sugar to ensure supply of this commodity. She said export of sugar had been banned and a strategy was being devised to remove regulatory duty on this commodity.

She said the cabinet has shown dissatisfaction over inquiry report of the committee regarding crises of wheat and sugar and further directed for submitting the report with more information and recommendations within three weeks.

The special assistant further said the government had given an opportunity to sugar mafia to bring their stored stalk in the market, otherwise the market would be flooded with sugar and the cartels would have to face a huge loss. “Whosoever challenges the writ of the government will be dealt with an iron hand,” she said.

She also said the prices of electricity and gas were increased due to flawed policies of the previous government and the Prime Minister had ordered for preparing a report to bring down the prices of electricity and gas, which would be made public.

She said the Special Assistant On Health Dr Zafar Mirza had been updating the Prime Minister on coronavirus and the situation of Pakistani students strangled in China.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said the cabinet also accorded approval to Hajj Policy 2020. He said this year the Hajj quota of intending pilgrims from Pakistan was 1,79,200 and efforts were being made to increase this number.

He said 60 per cent pilgrims will offer Hajj through government scheme, while 40 per cent through private tour operators. He said transparency and merit will be ensured while selecting private tour operators as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Qadri said the hajj package through government scheme was Rs 4,90,000 for intending pilgrims of north region and Rs 4,80,000 for those from southern region of the country.

“The increase in Hajj package is due to surge in airline fares and depreciation of Pakistani rupee among other reasons,” the minister said, adding the Saudi government had levied an additional fee of 300 riyals for Hajj visa and 110 riyals for mandatory health insurance. Similarly the cost of residence had also gone up in Makkah, he added.