Replies sought on Hashmi’s plea

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and ministry of interior on a petition by former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and PPP leader Asif Hashmi challenging inclusion of his name in Exit Control List (ECL).

Advocate Khurram Latif Khosa, on behalf of Hashmi, argued before the court that there had been some politically motivated cases against the petitioner. However, he said the relevant courts of Federal Investigation Agency and accountability had granted bail to the petitioner in all cases.

The counsel said the federal government placed the petitioner on the ECL purely on political grounds. He asked the court to declare the impugned act of the government illegal and order it to remove the petitioner from the no-fly list.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi sought replies from the respondents to the petition within 10 days.