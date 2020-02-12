SNGPL dispels inflated bills rumours on social media

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has urged consumers to discourage propaganda being done through social media with regard to alleged inflated bills. Spokesperson for SNGPL said here Tuesday what he called in the greater interest of the consumers, SNGPL made it clear that the consumers were being misled through messages on social media and Whatsapp. He said the advertisement issued by the Company showed estimated gas bills under various slabs only. These estimated amounts are wrongly attributed as slab rate by some people on social media. The spokesperson categorically denied any revision in gas slab tariff and made it clear that the existing OGRA tariff is still in practice.

According to the current OGRA tariff, rate for the first slab is Rs121 which is applied on gas consumption of up to 0.5 Hm3, rate for the second slab is Rs273 which is applied on gas consumption of up to 1 Hm3, rate for the third slab is Rs553 which is applied on gas consumption of up to 2 Hm3, rate for the fourth slab is Rs738 which is applied on gas consumption of up to 3 Hm3, rate for the fifth slab is Rs1,106 which is applied on gas consumption of up to 4 Hm3 and rate for the sixth slab is Rs1,460 which is applied on gas consumption of more than 4 Hm3.

The spokesperson further said that in order to provide relief to the consumers, the government had provided benefit of the relevant preceding slab. The objective of SNGPL advertisement was to provide an estimate of the gas bills so that they could avoid high gas bill by using gas economically. The SNGPL spokesperson requested the consumers to discourage elements involved in spreading misleading information on social media and contact Sui Northern Gas for any kind of information.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association has welcomed Islamabad High Court’s decision declaring dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) by a presidential ordinance “null and void”. The Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the reserved verdict Tuesday in the PMDC dissolution case. The high court also declared the establishment of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) illegal and unlawful. In a statement Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA had already declared PMC Ordinance an illegal document. We believed that PMC had a lot of flaws and would be disastrous not only for the doctors’ fraternity but the medical education and healthcare of the country. PMA rejected this controversial ordinance right from the day it was promulgated.

Besides, PMA believed that an interim committee should be formed to run the day-to-day affairs and hold PMDC elections within 100 days, according to the PMDC ordinance 1962.