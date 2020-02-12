close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Judges visit KEMU

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE:The newly-promoted additional district and session judges visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Tuesday as part of their training.

A batch of about 36 newly-promoted additional and district session judges under the chairmanship of Punjab Judicial Academy director general visited Department of Forensic Medicine at KEMU, Lahore, as part of their training on medico-legal work. They observed three medico-legal autopsies.

Prof Dr Arif Rasheed Malik, head of Department of Forensic Medicine briefed them about the autopsy protocol, preparation of post-mortem reports, identification of injuries, collection of specimens for toxicological and histopathological analysis. Prof Dr Arif Rasheed Malik answered their questions regarding autopsy reports. The judges also visited the autopsy lab, cold storage and museum of Department of Forensic Medicine. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal had an interaction session with them.

