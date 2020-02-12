Injured cop dies

LAHORE:A police constable who was shot at and injured by his friend’s brother at Shadbagh couple of days back succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Farooq. The accused person named Nazir had forbidden his younger brother, Munir, from friendship with the victim cop. Over refusal, he allegedly shot at and injured his brother and the cop. They were removed to hospital where Farooq died. Further investigation is underway. Police removed the body to morgue.