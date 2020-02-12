close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Two motorcyclists die in accident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE:Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the Hunjerwal police limits on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Azfal and his friend, unidentified so far. They were residents of Pattoki. Police said they were on their way near Melan Road when a speeding car hit them. As a result, both suffered multiple injuries while the car driver fled the scene. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway. Police handed over the bodies to their families after completing legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore