Two motorcyclists die in accident

LAHORE:Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in the Hunjerwal police limits on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Azfal and his friend, unidentified so far. They were residents of Pattoki. Police said they were on their way near Melan Road when a speeding car hit them. As a result, both suffered multiple injuries while the car driver fled the scene. They were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway. Police handed over the bodies to their families after completing legal formalities.