Wed Feb 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

300 child beggars taken into custody

Lahore

Lahore:The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has taken 300 beggar children into its custody all over the province in a bid to root out child beggary. The CPWB launched a crackdown on beggar mafia in eight districts of the province. By now, the department has rescued 95 children in Lahore alone and all of them were beggars.

