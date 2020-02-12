IMF mission to interact with Senate panel on loan facility

ISLAMABAD: Two parliamentary panels will separately interact with the visiting staff mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the second quarter under the ongoing loan facility on Wednesday.

The standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs have formally invited the IMF staff mission for the discussions on the second quarter under the 39-month EFF (Extended Fund Facility). Farooq H Naek and Faizullah will chair the two forums.

During its talks with the government, the IMF mission has called for increase of revenue through new taxes amounting to Rs200 billion but authorities have expressed inability to accept the demand in view of the prevailing crisis over the increase in the prices of sugar and wheat.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Cabinet Secretariat will take up on March 5 starred question No.240 asked by Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed regarding award of contract by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to a company working as a partner with Israeli intelligence to monitor internal traffic.

The body will also be briefed about details of violations and penalties imposed by the PTA on the mobile companies operators during the last five years; taxes paid by them to the government against the deductions by consumers while changing the cell phone billing/calling cards; and about the mobile companies/Special Communication Organisation operating in Gilgit-Baltistan with or without valid license.

The PTA will brief the forum on the status of laying of Chinese cable network in Gilgit-Baltistan and their billing setup; and on the functioning and performance of the Frequency Board.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will inform the committee about the complaints and cases of cybercrimes, their resolution and pendency during the last five years; and the mechanism of removing objectionable content on social media Apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc., on receipt of complaints from the aggrieved persons.

In another session on Feb 27, the Senate Committee on Cabinet Secretariat will be briefed by the establishment secretary on appointment and postings of non-engineering officers on engineering/technical positions in the federal government departments along with details of such officers and reasons thereof and on appointment of technical advisers in the ministries along with details of proposed rules, regulations and evaluation criteria for such appointments.

The Cabinet Secretary and the Director General (military wing) will inform the forum about the structure and working of military wing along with performance of the committees on foreign affairs, civil aviation, control of aliens, commerce and trade, internal security, publicity and propaganda and telecommunications. The Senate committee on rules of procedure and privileges meeting on Feb 18 will take into consideration two motions sponsored by Senator Mushahidullah Khan against the ambassadors and other concerned officers posted in Pakistan mission in Doha and Paris and an allegation of dues of Rs2700000 against him on account of his stay in Punjab House.