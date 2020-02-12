Two Mepco officials suspended for violating safety policy

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company suspended two line superintendents for violating the safety policy and performing maintenance work without adopting safety measures on Tuesday, the Mepco officials said.

Mepco Superintendent Engineer Mian M Anwar suspended Bosan Road sub-division line superintendent I Attaur Rehman and lineman I Shafqat Ali for violating the safety policy. A Mepco team headed by Multan circle Deputy Director Technical Ali Akram Gujjar and Multan circle SDO Safety Faizan Ahmed Sheikh inspected Mehmood Kot 11-KV feeder on Bosan Road where the team found Bosan sub-division LS-I Attaur Rehman and LM-I Shafqat Ali were performing maintenance work without adopting safety measures which is a violation of the Mepco’s safety policy. SE Mian M Anwar took immediate action on the report of the team and suspended both the employees. Meanwhile, Mepco SE Mian M Anwar took action on departmental report against Mepco Shujabad Alipur Sadat sub-division LS-I Rashid Aziz on corruption charges and fined him Rs 39,700. The Mepco would deduct the fine amount from his salary. The Mepco SE also stopped one annual increment of Multan Garden Town sub-division LS-II Naeem Qureshi besides reverting him to LS-I, the Mepco officials said.