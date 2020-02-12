PPP questions censoring of Bilawal’s speech on national TV

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took a strong expectation of censoring of taking off-air the speech of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on state-run television and termed it an attack on freedom of expression. “The national TV act of not telecasting the complete speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is an attack on freedom of expression,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Spokesman of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while commenting on censoring of speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the state run TV is running from the taxpayers’ money not a private channel of Prime Minister Imran Khan. ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan should not turn the national TV into PTI,” he said.