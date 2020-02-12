Govt giving priority to boost tourism business for economic uplift: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government was giving utmost priority to ease-of-doing business and promotion of tourism to boost economic activity in the country. The prime minister stated this in a meeting, attended by Adviser to PM on Establishment Shehzad Arbab, Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zulfiqar Haider Gilani that discussed proposals on planning and administrative matters in different fields. The prime minister said Pakistan had immense tourism potential, adding that promotion of this sector would generate big revenue and create job opportunities. He mentioned that business community was being facilitated to improve financial activity and attain social and economic development.