Commission for Minorities within six months, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The fresh National Commission for Minorities (NCM) would be constituted within the next six months as the three year tenure of the present commission had already been completed, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said on Tuesday.

Responding to the question of Keshoo Bai, he said Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was preparing a case for its fresh constitution with revised composition of members was likely to be submitted for approval of the Federal Cabinet.

He said that during the last five years, NCM issued six (6) NOCs for the sale of communal properties of minorities. The NCM was established through a resolution.

Terms of the NCM included developing a policy on Interfaith Harmony, to explore the avenues for peace and security, to consider such laws, which are reported to be discriminatory towards the Minorities. To recommend the government such steps as shall ensure fuller and effective participation by the members of minority communities in all aspects of national life, to ensure their full and effective participation and association with their religious and cultural festival and celebrations, to look into the grievances and representations made by the members of any minority community to the government of Pakistan and, after examination of such grievances, to make suitable recommendations to the government of Pakistan and to ensure that the churches, shrines, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worships of the minority communities are preserved and well-kept in a functional condition.

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) actively performed during the tenure of last government. Six meetings of NCM were held on 13-11-2014, 13-1-2015, 7-5-2015, 30-5-2016, 26-1-2017 and 5-4-2018 and 61 important decisions were taken by NCM included taking notice on the burning alive of a Christian couple in Distt. Kasur, Lahore.

On the recommendations of NCM, provincial governments and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration constituted District Interfaith Harmony Committees comprising members from all religions and presided by a high level government official, so that these committees may take immediate action to address any incident at initial level and work as a task force.

On the recommendations of NCM, National Interfaith Harmony Conferences were arranged on 27-5-2015 at Lahore, on 28-7-2015 at Karachi, on 25-8-2015 at Peshawar, on 1-12-2015 at Quetta, on 2-2-2017 at Islamabad and on 28-3-2017 at Muzaffarabad, AJK. NCM took notice on the registration of FIRs against some Imam mosques in Islamabad on hate speeches and on use of loud speakers and asked report on security measures taken for minority worship places in Islamabad.