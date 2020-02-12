Man kills two sisters for not giving lunch

KASUR: A man shot dead his two sisters for not giving him lunch at Sheikhum village in the limits of Serai Mughal police on Tuesday. According to complainant Rafiq Masih, his son Ashar Masih exchanged harsh words with his sisters Maryam Bibi and Astar Bibi for not giving him lunch. After an exchange of words with the sisters, accused Ashar allegedly shot his both sisters dead. Police have registered a case after arresting the accused.