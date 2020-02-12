US clears possible sale of Rs289b air defence system to India

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has cleared a possible sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to India for about $1.867 billion (approx. Rs289 billion), foreign media reported on Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the possible foreign military sale. Under the deal, India will acquire an IADWS comprised of five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems, 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles, three AMRAAM Guidance Sections, four AMRAAM Control Sections, and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

The sale also includes 32 M4A1 rifles, 40,320 M855 5.56mm cartridges, Fire Distribution Centers (FDC), handheld remote terminals, electrical optical/ infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems, as well as AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDI­AIU). India will also acquire prime movers, generators, technical documentation, computer based training equipment, training towers, ammunition storage, training and maintenance facilities, and infrastructure improvements.

The deal also covers US government and contractor technical support, provision of engineering and logistics support services, warranty services, systems and integration checkout (SICO), field office support and other related elements pertaining to logistics and programme support.