Wed Feb 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

IHC reinstate PMDC employees

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday nullified the presidential ordinance to dissolve Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and reinstated its employees.

During hearing Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani read out the judgment which was reserved on January 8.

Government of Pakistan had constituted Pakistan Medical Commission after dissolving PMDC through presidential ordinance.

Former employees of PMDC had challenged the presidential ordinance in the High Court.

The Court while giving short judgment declared the constitution of Pakistan Medical Commission illegal on place of PMDC.

In previous hearing additional attorney general Tariq Khokhar while giving arguments in the court informed that matter is in the Parliament therefore court should take care in issuance of any order. PMDC Counsel Barrister Zafarullah had said that where the issue is of basic rights, the court should decide instead of taking caution.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had inquired whether court can issue any directions to the Parliament.

Upon it defense counsel Barrister Zafarullah said that court cannot issue directions in that way but ordinance can be challenged. Upon it the court remarked, Bill is in front of the Parliament, this issue is not an emergency but a normal situation. The Court had reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of respondents.

