Over 4 lakh-kg sugar seized in Lahore

LAHORE: The city district government has launched a crackdown on hoarders and stockists of sugar and confiscated 417,350 kilograms of the commodity from different areas of the metropolis during the last three days.

The operation had been launched on the Punjab chief minister’s orders, who directed all deputy commissioners across the province to break the nexus between hoarders and stockists.

In Lahore, the district administration started its operation against hoarders on Feb 9, 2020 and confiscated 320,500 kilograms of sugar from various godowns. The operation continued on Feb 10, 2020, with recovery of 69,350 kilograms of sugar from Model Town and City divisions, and on Feb 11, 2020 with seizure of 27,500 kilograms of the commodity from Raiwind areas.

A spokesman for the district administration said the operation would continue and the DC Lahore had directed all assistant commissioners to remain active in their areas.

Meanwhile, the special taskforce continued raids on sugar mills and godowns in provincial metropolis and its suburban areas on Tuesday, and arrested three sugar dealers on the charges of overcharging and hoarding.

According to sources, one of the sugar dealers, identified as Majid, was sent to jail for one month.

INP adds: The police conducted raids of houses of three alleged hoarders and took into possession all record. Two dealers, Majid and Shahid, were arrested from Defence area. A sugar trader, Khurram, was arrested from Shahdara.