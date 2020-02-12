PTBF elects office-bearers

LAHORE: Ijazur Rehman and Muhammad Hussain Chatta were elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) for the next four years, unanimously.

The election was held under the supervision of the 3-members election committee namely Chairman, Chaudhry Ahmed Nadeem Akbar and other two members Col Kamran Janjua and Muhammad Hassan.

Other office-bearers are: Senior Vice President, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeen (Sindh); Vice Presidents Aleem Agha(Sindh) and Saleem Baig(Punjab); Joint Secretaries, Shabbir Lashkar (Sindh) and Noreen Ghaffar (Punjab); Finance Secretary, Shakeel Khan(KP) and Information Secretary, Rana Tanveer Ahmed Khan. Five members executive committee comprises; Muhammad Hussain(AJK), Asif Orakezai (KP), Ghulam Muhammad (Balochistan), Sajjad Shiggri (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Malik Liaqat (Punjab).