PTBF elects office-bearers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Ijazur Rehman and Muhammad Hussain Chatta were elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) for the next four years, unanimously.
The election was held under the supervision of the 3-members election committee namely Chairman, Chaudhry Ahmed Nadeem Akbar and other two members Col Kamran Janjua and Muhammad Hassan.
Other office-bearers are: Senior Vice President, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeen (Sindh); Vice Presidents Aleem Agha(Sindh) and Saleem Baig(Punjab); Joint Secretaries, Shabbir Lashkar (Sindh) and Noreen Ghaffar (Punjab); Finance Secretary, Shakeel Khan(KP) and Information Secretary, Rana Tanveer Ahmed Khan. Five members executive committee comprises; Muhammad Hussain(AJK), Asif Orakezai (KP), Ghulam Muhammad (Balochistan), Sajjad Shiggri (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Malik Liaqat (Punjab).
LAHORE: Ijazur Rehman and Muhammad Hussain Chatta were elected as President and Secretary General of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) for the next four years, unanimously.
The election was held under the supervision of the 3-members election committee namely Chairman, Chaudhry Ahmed Nadeem Akbar and other two members Col Kamran Janjua and Muhammad Hassan.
Other office-bearers are: Senior Vice President, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeen (Sindh); Vice Presidents Aleem Agha(Sindh) and Saleem Baig(Punjab); Joint Secretaries, Shabbir Lashkar (Sindh) and Noreen Ghaffar (Punjab); Finance Secretary, Shakeel Khan(KP) and Information Secretary, Rana Tanveer Ahmed Khan. Five members executive committee comprises; Muhammad Hussain(AJK), Asif Orakezai (KP), Ghulam Muhammad (Balochistan), Sajjad Shiggri (Gilgit-Baltistan) and Malik Liaqat (Punjab).