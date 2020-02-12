close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Talha grabs 3 gold medals in int’l weightlifting

Sports

February 12, 2020

LAHORE: Talha Talib won 3 gold medals in 67kg category competition in International Solidarity Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent which is also a qualification event for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

He won 1 gold medal in snatch event by lifting 142kg & won another gold medal in clean & jerk event by lifting 162kg. His 3rd gold medal was in total aggregate by lifting 304 kg. More than 40 countries are participating in these competitions including Turkey, Serbia, Libya, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Ghana. Talha Talib has also won 1 Gold & 2 silver medals in the last edition of these championships held in Cairo Egypt 2018.

