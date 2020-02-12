Ronaldo, Ibra set for Italian Cup clash

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are set to go head-to-head in Thursday’s Italian Cup semi-final, first leg between Juventus and AC Milan at the San Siro.

Both Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic scored at the weekend in defeats as Juventus fell 2-1 at Hellas Verona, while AC Milan threw away a two-goal lead in a 4-2 defeat by city rivals Inter.

"It wasn’t the result we wanted," said the 35-year-old Ronaldo despite becoming the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive league games, just one game short of the Serie A record. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season.

Ibrahimovic, 38, has scored three goals since returning to Milan last month.The Swede headed in the second goal on Sunday after setting up the first, but Inter hit back with four second-half strikes.Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli, despite their current slump, ousted holders Lazio in the quarter-finals.

Balochistan, Islamabad excel in Blind Cricket

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Balochistan and Islamabad won their ties on day- 2 of 3rd PPL (One-day) Blind Cricket Super League on Tuesday. Balochistan beat KP by six wickets.

Scores: KP 371 all out (Tahir Ali 85,Muhammad Akram’s 49, Matiuallh 47,Badar Munir 3/80, Shafiullah 2/102). Balochistan 372 for 4(Badar Munir 121, Safiuallah 104, Ayub Khan 42*). In the other match Islamabad defeated Punjab by four wickets at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground.

Scores: Punjab 347 (Moeen Aslam 130, Mohsin Khan 45, Muhammad Safdar 4/37). Islamabad 348/6 in 34.3 overs (Muhammad Rashid 120,Muhammad Ayyaz 38, Safdar 34, Anees Javed 45*).