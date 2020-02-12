Sadiq Gymkhana annex Bukhari Cricket trophy

BAHAWALPUR: Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Gymkhana Bahawalpur won the trophy of 2nd Syed Muhammad Afzal Hussain Bukhari Memorial Cricket Tournament when they defeated Falcon Club by 5 wickets in the final at the Dring Stadium here.

This tourney was organized in the memory of former PCB Executive Council member and long- serving Secretary of Bahawalpur Division Cricket Association Afzal Bukhari.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, who was the chief guest of final, gave the prizes. Batting first Falcon Club scored 166. Zahid Khan 57 and Manzoor Saeed 42 were the main scorers. In reply Sir Sadiq Gymkhana achieved the target in 27.3 overs in this 30-over final. Hamid Ali Khairra contributed 53 and Altaf Javed 32 not out.

Ali Raza was declared best batsman of the tournament while Umairur Rehman remained best owler of the tournament and Muhammad Ali was declared best alrounder. While addressing the prize giving ceremony of this chief guest of the final paid tributes for the deceased cricket organizers for the promotion of cricket in Bahawalpur district as well as in Bahawalpur division comprising Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawal Nagar districts

In final prize giving ceremony first class cricket umpire Ameen Abbasi also spoke and presented attributes for the late cricket organisers.