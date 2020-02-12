Cholistan desert jeep rally inaugurated

BAHAWALPUR: The inaugural ceremony of 15th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally was held at DHA Bahawalpur.Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab and DHA are jointly organising the event.

Sahibzada Usman Daud Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion while MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Ch, projector director DHA Bahawalpur Col Manssor, pioneer driver of Cholistan Desert jeep rally Sahibzada Faizul Rashid Abbasi and president 4x4 Club Bahawalpur Mehmood Majeed Ch and Javed Iqbal Ch President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present on this occasion. The speakers of the ceremony maintained that a small regional motor sports event has become an international Jeep Rally contest.

MD TDCP said that this event has not only increased the financial activities but also Cholistan Desert had become tourism resort. Commissioner Bahawalpur while speaking on this occasion said that the oragnisers of the event would promote local culture as well as folk music of the region which was historic heritage he said.At the end of the ceremony chief guest Sahibzada Usman Daud Abbasi gave away shields to the guests.