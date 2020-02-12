close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Advertisement
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

Rs 0.5m for ailing 1st Asiad gold medallist Din

Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: First-ever Pakistan’s Asian Games gold medalist Din Muhammad has been given Rs five lakh grant to look after his ailing health.Federal Minister Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza approved the grant during the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Executive Committee meeting.

Din Muhammad was first to win gold during 1954 Asian Games, held in Manila. Federal Minister directed to allocate Rs 5 lakhs grant in cash to the ailing player. She also underscored the need to put up a summary to the Prime Minister for seeking more help for the wrestler.

