Belgium’s Vanasch named goalkeeper of the year

ISLAMABAD: Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch has been named as the 2019 FIH men's Goalkeeper of the Year, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed.

The Red Lions shot-stopper took the prize ahead of Australia’s Tyler Lovell and Victor Aly of Germany, who finished second and third respectively. Vincent Vanasch has made history as the first goalkeeper to win three consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards. In winning the title for the third time, the Belgium goalkeeper has cemented his reputation as the best ‘keeper in the world at the moment. At 33-years of age, Vanasch remains at the top of his game and, if selected, will be looking to compete in his third Olympic Games later this year.

Belgium finished in second place in the FIH Pro League, behind Australia, before they stormed to victory in front of an exuberant home crowd at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships. Vanasch was voted Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the end of that triumphant event.