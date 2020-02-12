close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

PCB, Wapda to host festival match in Mohmand

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will jointly organise a festival cricket match in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The match is scheduled to be played in March as part of ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations at Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project. Renowned players of the Pakistani cricket team will feature in the match along with other national and local cricketers.

This was decided in a meeting held at Wapda House between Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain and PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

