PM meets former cricketers

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan met former cricketers Ramiz Raja, Danny Morrison and Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson in Islamabad. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, had a fruitful discussion on cricketing matters with legendary cricketers. The PM also expressed his views on the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Director International cricket, Zakir Khan was also along with former cricketers in the meeting.