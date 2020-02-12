close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

MCC’s Pak tour schedule announced

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 12, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club's tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from February 13-19.

The MCC will open its week-long tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on 13 February. Action will then shift to Aitchison College where the visitors will play Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over fixture on February 16.

After it, the MCC will meet Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on February 17 and 19.Tour schedule: 14 Feb; MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side) (5pm-8.10pm), Gaddafi Stadium

16 Feb; MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side) (9.30am-5.15pm), Aitchison College17 Feb; MCC v Northern (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College 19 Feb; MCC v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College.

