Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

Asia’s AFC Cup matches postponed

Sports

KUALA LUMPUR: AFC Cup football matches involving teams from East Asia have been postponed until April over the deadly coronavirus, the Asian Football Confederation said on Tuesday.

The two-month suspension comes after several countries imposed travel restrictions aimed at stopping the outbreak, which has killed more than 1,000 people in China.It added that the home and away games between Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar City and Taipower Company of Taiwan had already been postponed because of travel restrictions.

Teams from Hong Kong and Macau are also among those affected by the postponement in Asia’s second-tier continental competition.

